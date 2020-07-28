Opulent Travel Lounge launches new online boutique store

Opulent Beach Club is the sister brand to the travel company, providing luxury fitness, beachwear and travel accessories to customers across the UK. The site stocks famed brands including South Beach, TLC Sport, Warriors of the Divine and Sun Bum.

An expansion of sister company, Opulent Beach Club centres around its online site – opulentbeachclub.com – that delivers nationwide, but select products will also be available in Opulent Travel Lounge, based at 117 Longden Coleham.

Founder, Leighann Morgan, said “I am so excited to have launched Opulent Beach Club; it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while now and once I’d found the brands I wanted to stock, there was no better time to launch, given the rise in e-commerce as a result of the pandemic.

"It has been – and still is – a challenging time for the travel industry but I am so pleased to now have this sister company, offering something for everyone; whether working out at home, staycationing in the UK, or preparing to take flight when it’s safe to do so. I am excited to be building the Opulent brand and taking it nationwide, and I hope that we can turn 2020 into a success story, even with the pandemic looming over us.”