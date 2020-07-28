New baby store to officially open in Wellington

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the Newbie & Me store, 1-3 King Street, on Saturday from 9.30am to 10am.

The business, which opened its first store in Crewe in 2016, offers a wide range of products as well as a pram and pushchair test track and selfie wall.

Aqeel Karim, sales manager of the Wellington store, said: "With the closure of notable large stores in our industry such as Mothercare and certain John Lewis stores, and with the ongoing pandemic which has tainted the majority of 2020, we hope this brilliant news can provide some positivity and optimism.

"We are an independent, family-run baby store based in Crewe and now Telford, with the aim of providing parents and parents to be with their much-needed essential items for their babies and toddlers.

"We aimed to open our Telford store at the end of March, however the lockdown and ongoing pandemic put a huge halt to this."