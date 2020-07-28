Meeting space offered to firms

The meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park also has the optional use of whiteboards and a projector, should the client require it.

The firm said if anyone is finding it difficult to find an office space to hold meetings, training and the like during the current climate, they are welcome to contact 1st Choice to check availability of its meeting rooms. No payment to the company is required, instead it requests a minimum £50 donation to its charity of the year ‘Little Rascals Foundation’ for the use of a room for an entire morning or afternoon, Monday to Friday.

"We had heard from some local clients and connections that many function rooms in the area have been closed during the pandemic and were struggling to find places to arrange safe meetings. Since moving to our new larger premises back in November, we find ourselves with some extra space that isn’t in constant use, especially with many staff still working from home, so we felt it was a great opportunity to help people out," the firm said.

1st Choice Insurance was launched eight years ago. After moving into a bigger premises on Shrewsbury Business Park, the firm has major plans to grow five-fold over the next five years. The independent insurance brokerage looks after more than 4,000 clients across the UK.