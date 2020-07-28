French motor expert to head JLR

Thierry Bollore, aged 57, takes up his post on September 10 at JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54, Wolverhampton.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Indian business Tata, which owns JLR, said: "I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry."

Mr Bollore has extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as chief executive of the Renault group and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia.

Mr Bollore said: "Jaguar Land Rover is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation.

"Renowned for their passion and spirit, the people of Jaguar Land Rover are the driving force behind its success. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team continuing to shape the future of this iconic company."

He succeeds Sir Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of non-executive vice chairman of JLR.

Mr Chandrasekaran said: "I want to thank Ralf for a decade of outstanding vision and leadership for Jaguar Land Rover and welcome him to his new non-executive position in addition to his existing role on the board of Tata Sons."