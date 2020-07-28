Business finds new home in caring community

Achieve Together has moved into Unit 1 at Radbrook Professional Centre.

Established in 1994, the business delivers care via expert practitioners to over 2,000 people across England and Wales.

Kim Walshaw, regional manager at Achieve together, said: “Our recent move to the Radbrook Professional Centre has been a positive step for the Achieve Together network in Shrewsbury. We operate our DOMCARE office from the centre and have a high-quality training and meeting room.

“The opportunity to relocate to somewhere central has allowed us to be at the heart of the community we serve. We are now closer to more local businesses and organisations, making us a bigger part of the local professional landscape. Most importantly, we are still within very close range of all our services so we can continue to use the centre as a base whilst we visit and support the services in our region.”

Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, said: “To be so close to the community is such a unique opportunity and Kim and her team are already such a crucial part of that – it’s the perfect fit. We wish them all the best in their office.”

Letting agent Toby Shaw, at Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “Radbrook Professional Centre is a unique opportunity for any business with its modern, spacious accommodation, ideally situated close to Shrewsbury town centre.”