Second phase of work under way at Market Drayton business park

Business is booming at Tern Valley Business Park, with 24 units being constructed, and 21 of them sold subject to contract, or under offer.

Shropshire Council and its development partner Redstart are constructing phase two of the business park, comprising a mixture of small office and workshop space for start-up and expanding businesses, with units ranging from 1,000 to 6,000 square feet.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “We’ve made a significant investment in the Tern Valley Business Park to stimulate business growth and innovation, and support the vibrancy of the Market Drayton economy.

“We’ve been working closely with Redstart to get the site up and running and this is work is moving at pace.

"A number of units are well on the way to completion, with nine under construction and work on a further 15 starting imminently.

“Discussions with potential end occupiers are progressing really positively with a significant number of the units sold subject to contract or under offer, and a lot of interest in those remaining.

“This is a fantastic story for Market Drayton and for the whole county, especially in the current climate around Covid-19.”

John Gwilliam, from Redstart, said: “Our original phase one investment of over £3.5m has generated at least 125 jobs on the business park to date resulting in a thriving business community.

Advertising

"Further investment is proving that a quality product will always sell.

“We are extremely pleased with the interest shown in the second phase of construction and look forward to what is in effect a massive success story for Market Drayton.”

Phase two of Tern Valley Business Park is located on the southern approach to Market Drayton.

Phase one of the business park was also fully developed by Redstart and received a great deal of interest and investment with the site fully let across more than 40 units.