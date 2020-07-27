Menu

Joule's Brewery invests £250,000 in hotel

By James Pugh | Market Drayton | Business | Published:

A brewery has invested £250,000 into its newest taphouse.

The Swan Hotel at Forton

Alex, Heather and Rich Marsh

Market Drayton-based Joule's Brewery has opened The Swan Hotel at Forton near Newport.

Over the last six months work has taken place to refurbish the venue, which marks the brewery's first step into hotels.

Alex Marsh, landlord at The Swan, said: "We're delighted to be taking on the reins of this fantastic pub, we have always admired The Swan from afar and now myself and my brother Rich can't wait to meet the locals and show everyone the great refurbishment."

As part of the refurbishment, Joule's invested in some reclaimed panelling from a mansion in Lowestoft.

Victoria Colclough, brand director for the brewery, added: 'The Walnut Room is of exceptional quality, made of solid English walnut, featuring four pairs of pilasters, each hand-carved.

"Two very finely carved central fireplaces of classical design and with a hand-carved monogram 'HH' make up the centrepiece. When we saw the pieces, they were a perfect match for The Swan to reflect the pub's quality and our ambition for its bright future."

