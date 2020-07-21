Printers making its mark in Telford

The 6,124 sq ft unit will house its specialist team of eight alongside the latest design and print technology.

Alex Llewellyn, managing director of Telford Reprographics, said: “This move has been a really exciting one for us. After celebrating 25 years of trading with customers who had been with us from the very beginning, we felt it was the right time to upscale. We had outgrown our original premises which were purpose built and just a short distance from Access442, so this move is an exciting and progressive development for us.

“Our fast turnaround times paired with a high level of in-house expertise, ensures the very best customer experience. Our new workspace will allow us to not only continue that but to improve and grow.”

The five-acre site at Hadley Park in Telford was acquired by Morris Property from the Home and Communities Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council. Once complete, it will feature 26 units ranging in size from 1,548 sq ft to 15,060 sq ft.

Liz Lowe, head of estates at Morris Property, said: “We’re excited to welcome Alex and his team to Access442. This is an excellent location with its proximity to the M54 motorway and Telford Reprographics are a great business to kick-start the site.”

Work started on the £4.5 million office and industrial park in July 2019.