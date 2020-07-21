M&S partners with Whitchurch cheese maker Belton Farm

Belton Farm is one of the 10,000 British suppliers M&S is shining a spotlight on this season, in an effort to reinforce its commitment to British farming after a challenging period for the agricultural community.

The retailer has worked with the family-run business for 40 years, and together they remain dedicated to providing customers with quality, locally grown produce.

Belton Farm is run by the Beckett family, who have been making and selling cheese for three generations and been on the farm for over 200 years.

The farm makes handcrafted cheese using local ingredients and produces a wide variety, including Vintage Red Fox, White Cheshire and Wensleydale which are all available at M&S.

Belton Farm has a century of experience and expertise between the cheese makers and specialises in using traditional cheese-making methods that have been passed down through each generation of the family.

Proud

Justin Beckett, managing director of Belton Farm, said: “M&S’s commitment to British farming is now more relevant than ever, and we’re proud of our partnership with the retailer. During the current climate, all farmers and producers have needed to adapt to ensure we can continue to supply the nation – we’ve been working closely with M&S to make sure customers will be able to enjoy our range of quality cheeses throughout the year.”

Chris Dawson, cheese buyer at M&S, added: “Our family of 10,000 British farmers and producers enable us to deliver fantastic quality for our customers, especially throughout these last few challenging months, and they continue to do so as we move forward together.

"We are committed to supporting our suppliers and Belton Farm is a fantastic example of a family-run business helping to provide the nation with fantastic quality cheese. We hope that families around the UK will enjoy their fantastic selection of cheeses this year.”

Belton Farm boasts an impressive display of awards, including Supreme Champion at the International Cheese Awards. This winning selection of cheeses are all available in M&S stores.