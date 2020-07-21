1st Choice Insurance has recruitment drive

The firm, which is based at Shrewsbury Business Park, has seen its ongoing recruitment drive result in the employment of 16 new members of staff across four different departments.

Another five team members are due to start by the end of the month, many of which have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

Callum Watkins, head of marketing at 1st Choice, said: “We’ve been very fortunate in continuing to grow through what’s been a very difficult few months for many Shropshire businesses. We made the decision to turn down the government's furlough scheme and keep all our staff in full time employment, as many were able to work from home remotely.

“Not only did we retain our experienced staff, but we were also lucky to be able to take the opportunity to welcome some highly skilled and experienced new people to our business, who had found themselves out of work. We look forward to working together with our new team members to improve our ability to serve our clients and continue to grow our business."

Holly Jones, a new member of the 1st Choice team, said “After an alternative job opportunity fell through as a result of the viral outbreak, I couldn’t believe my luck when I was offered a position at 1st Choice back in April. The team has been so welcoming and despite all the awkwardness of social distancing, I already feel at home here. The company offers great benefits and personal development opportunities that I am looking forward to getting stuck in to.”

1st Choice Insurance was launched eight years ago. After moving into a bigger premises on Shrewsbury Business Park in November, the firm has major plans to grow five-fold over the next five years. The independent insurance brokerage looks after more than 4,000 clients across the UK, offering a full range of commercial insurance solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes and sectors across the country.