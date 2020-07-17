Shropshire Chamber Champion award winners announced

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce held a live streaming event for its 2020 Chamber Champion Awards from a specially constructed TV studio in Shrewsbury on Friday.

The event – the first of its kind in the county – has been created to salute and celebrate the Shropshire spirit during these challenging times, while also raising funds for local charities.

There were seven awards handed out on the night. The big winner was Wrekin View Primary School which won the Chamber Champion award – picked by the audience in an online vote.

Other winners on the night included Elaine Colley from Telford College who won the Valiant Volunteer award, Wrekin View Primary School was named Good Neighbour, software specialist Shoothill won the Entrepreneurial Spirit award, Nick Jones Wealth was named Charity Champion, Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin was recognised for Service to the Community, and Pam Howell from Bluebird Care was named Unsung Hero.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “Having seen and heard of all the amazing work going on among our business community to support those most in need during the Covid-19 crisis, we felt it deserved recognition.

“These challenging times have certainly bought about so many amazing stories of how organisations and individuals have got involved and made a real difference, and who deserve the recognition of the entire business community.

"We face challenging times, there is no doubt about it, but we can overcome them by working together. We need to be able to adapt and involve in the future.

"Some of the stories we have heard tonight are the tip of the iceberg and this will be a long lasting legacy of people being kind.

"Congratulations to all the winners. Tonight the winners represent much more than themselves, they represent the whole Shropshire business community."

Mandy Thorn, chair of Shrewsbury-based Marches Care Ltd and president of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "We need an opportunity to celebrate as it has been very tough over the last few months.

"As a business owner it has been incredible as we have come to terms with a different way of working.

"My staff and team have gone above and beyond which has been humbling. They have worked their socks off and given up so much to look after the people they care for."

Entries were shortlisted and judged by a panel selected by the organisers. All finalists received a certificate, with trophies for category winners.

There were a few other surprises too – including some celebrity guests such as comedian Dom Joly, former boxing world champion Richie Woodhall and Only Fools and Horses star Boycie, aka actor John Challis.

The event also raised funds for Shropshire Mind and Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Full list of winners:

Charity Champion – Nick Jones Wealth Planning, Shrewsbury

Entrepreneurial Spirit – Shoothill, Shrewsbury

Good Neighbour – Wrekin View Primary School, Wellington

Service to the Community – Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

Valiant Volunteer – Elaine Colley, Telford College

Unsung Hero – Pam Howell, Bluebird Care

Champion of Champions 2020 – Wrekin View Primary School