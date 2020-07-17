Midlands has highest rate of furloughed workers in country

New figures to the end of June show that in the seven boroughs of the combined authority area (WMCA), almost one third of all employees (394,000) were on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), up 64,000 from the previous month.

And the HM Revenue & Customs figures show that three quarters of all self-employed workers (89,600) were paid through the Self Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) – a rise of 7,000 from the end of May. In total they received £237.2million in payments.

Overall, the number of employees across the region having their wages supported by the Government rose by 17 per cent over the month to 483,600.

In Shropshire 40,500 workers were on CJRS while 14,000 received self-employed support. A total of 24,200 workers were furloughed in Telford and Wrekin, with 5,400 on the SEISS.

Around three quarters of all self-employed workers have applied for support since the start of the scheme.

It means the West Midlands now has the highest proportion of workers in the country on the CJRS, at 32 per cent of all employees.

The two schemes were announced earlier this year by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help pay the wages of workers on leave due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The furlough scheme – which grants 80 per cent of employees' pay up to a maximum of £2,500 per month – was initially supposed to last for three months, but was extended until October.

The support is now being scaled back, with the amount of furloughed wages paid by the Government reduced each month from August.