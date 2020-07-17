JLR celebrates 1.5 million engines milestone

Its Engine Manufacturing Centre at the i54, Wolverhampton, produces the ultra-efficient Ingenium powertrain family, providing a range of clean and electrified engines for all Jaguar and Land Rover models.

The advanced Ingenium family, which includes a range of clean, refined and efficient diesel, petrol and electrified engines, are built to maximise performance whilst at the same time reducing the environmental impact and running costs for customers.

Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, JLR’s all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies.

The latest addition to the Ingenium range is the six-cylinder diesel engine, which offers enhanced performance, smoothness and efficiency, powering the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport.

The advanced in-line Ingenium diesel engine, featuring mild hybrid technology, joins the range of clean and efficient six-cylinder petrol and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines manufactured at Wolverhampton.

The evolving, efficient Ingenium family supports the company’s long-term commitment to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy across its vehicle range.

JLR will continue to develop its Ingenium technology, continue to advance the electrification of its model line-up and establish a concept hydrogen fuel cell powertrain solution.

The EMC also houses the assembly of electric drive units, offering full flexibility between new petrol and diesel engines and EDUs for those customers who want to make the switch from conventional to electrified vehicles.

The Wolverhampton site is complemented by a growing electrification ecosystem in the Midlands, with the innovative and technologically advanced Battery Assembly Centre at nearby Hams Hall assembling PHEV and BEV batteries. Together, they will power the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover electrified vehicles.

Ken Close, JLR Powertrain operations launch director, said: “We are experiencing unprecedented demand for cleaner-running vehicles, so it’s more important than ever to deliver clean and efficient engines without compromising on the performance or all-terrain capabilities our customers have come to expect.

“Our Ingenium powertrains offer the very best of both worlds – better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, and even greater torque for a more responsive and engaging drive."

JLR employs more than 1,000 at the EMC and supporst around 260,000 people through its plants, suppliers and retailer network.