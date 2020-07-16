Poundland launches online trial as it transforms

The new poundland.co.uk home delivery service will initially run from a new online fulfilment centre in Cannock.

It comes as the Willenhall-based retailer announces a major transformation programme that will see stores refreshed, extended choice and new high street investment.

The discount retailer said it was ready to play its part in rebuilding battered high streets which have seen a swathe of retail chains go under in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Project Diamond will be the biggest transformation programme in Poundland's history as it helps lead the recovery of the UK’s town centres at a time when many high street names are battening down the hatches.

There will also be changes to pricing and refreshing and refurbishing of its sites from the smallest convenience stores to larger destination stores.

Pressing ahead with new stores and re-sites to bring Poundland to new towns such as Ingoldmells in Lincolnshire and expand in existing towns such as Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham. Three Dealz stores also opened today in the Republic of Ireland in Rathfarnham, Buncrana and Clonakilty.

Poundland is also investing in new back office technology, through its Oracle/ERP programme and making wi-fi available in every store.

Completing the move from single to simple price retailer with every category having extended ranges at prices above and below £1.

It is also accelerating the rollout of chilled and frozen food to 60 stores and extending it to more later in the year. Next week they open in stores at Great Bridge Retail Park and Union Street, Wednesbury, and in the week of July 27 at New Road, Willenhall and Park Street, Walsall.

The business is also building on the success of Poundland’s PEP&CO fashion brand by opening six additional compact ‘shop-in-shops’.

Poundland will now offer three types of stores: destination stores offering the fullest range of products including food, homeware, health and beauty and clothing; core stores offering a wide range of products on high streets and convenience stores offering “grab and go” easy shopping.

Three quarters of products are still sold at the core £1 price point, but prices from 50p to £5 have allowed Poundland to widen the range of products in health and beauty, household and grocery. The simple price rollout will be completed by October – one year after it was launched.

The pilot online service will use one of the chain's three stores in Cannock which will close on Saturday and begin its conversion into an online fulfilment centre.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: “We’re stepping up to support high streets after the impact of the coronavirus by being customer-focused, people-led and tech-enabled.

“This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another 30 years.”