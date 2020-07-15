Bridgnorth fundraisers launch eco delivery service in preparation for zero waste shop

Volunteers had organised a host of events to raise money and open Our Green Shop in Bridgnorth, which aims to sell a wide range of whole foods and low-waste household goods, free of single-use plastic with a not-for-profit set-up.

But following the coronavirus pandemic, the group was unable to follow through with its plan to takeover the former Maximum Health shop in St Mary's Street, and has now started a delivery service to be based at Cafe 80Twenty in Low Town.

Brian Millington, of Alveley, is leading the community group looking to open the shop.

He said: "We were sad not to take over the lease of Maximum Health in St Mary’s Street when Covid-19 struck, as we found we needed to take on additional refurbishment costs.

"At the same time, the lockdown put an end to fundraising. A number of our members, including myself, needed to self-isolate. We were very disappointed for the owner and staff of the health shop who lost their jobs at the start of this crisis.”

Despite early obstacles, the group continued planning by holding meetings via Zoom and have successfully secured a grant of £10,800 from the Bright Ideas Fund, which is funded by Power to Change, as well as a £7,000 Bounce Back loan from Lloyds Bank.

Thrilled

The delivery service, which is using the premises loaned by Emma Butler, is also using an electric-powered van and will be aided by cyclist volunteers.

Brian said: “This will help us raise funds and gain new customers while we find a permanent outlet for Our Green Shop."

Emma Butler added: "I'm thrilled to help the group reduce waste and the use of plastics while delivering low-cost, healthy food to the people of Bridgnorth.”

Volunteers have refurbished the front of Emma’s café with shelving and equipment bought from Maximum Health, while the site will continue to be used as Cafe 80Twenty’s kitchen to prepare takeaway food and drinks.

The group is keeping up to date with Covid-19 hygiene safety recommendations and will implement these when making deliveries ensuring that everyone involved stays safe and well.

For more information, search for Our Green Shop Bridgnorth on social media platforms.