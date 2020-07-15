Asphalt Collect & Go service opens

The service is aimed at local builders and contractors who want to drop in at the plant first thing in the morning, collect a small load of asphalt and get back to work quickly without having to wait.

Customers collecting up to five tonnes of standard asphalt products such as binder or dense surface course are given a priority time slot between 6am and 9am.

An on-site shop has also been set up at the site to sell the essentials required to lay the materials, including spades, rakes, sealants and wheelbarrows.

The opening of the rapid-turnaround service at the Criggion plant follows a successful trial at Hanson’s Leeds plant.

“The results from the Leeds trial have been very encouraging,” said Criggion production manager Steve Skillicorn. “Feedback has also been very positive, in terms of both the quality of product and service, so we are delighted we will be able to offer our customers the same service.”

To ensure customer safety, new pedestrian walkways have been created and signage improved at the site and the correct PPE must be worn at all times. Social distancing measures are in place in accordance with government Covid-19 advice.

Payment can be made on account or by card at the time of ordering.