Menu

Advertising

Aico expands with new acquisition

By James Pugh | Oswestry | Business | Published:

A firm specialising in domestic smoke and CO alarms has made a new acquisition.

Aico's site in Oswestry

Oswestry-based Aico has acquired innovative technology firm Homelync.

Homelync, based in Bristol, specialises in smart home integration and analytics technology.

The move will see Aico expand its footprint in the Connected Home arena with the acquisition of complementary technology.

Neal Hooper, Aico managing director, said: “Aico and Homelync is a perfect partnership – Aico being the UK market leader in fire and CO detection and Homelync complementing this with advanced data insight and analytics across associated housing environmental sensors including temperature, humidity, energy usage and gas boilers.

"Complementing Aico’s Gateway which provides real time data insight into connected fire and CO alarms within a property, Homelync’s advanced machine learning and analytics of this collective data will provide our customers with state-of-the-art data insight across their connected properties. We are extremely excited around the value this is able to bring to customers across the social housing sector and look forward to continuing innovations and progression across the Connected Home and Internet of Things arena.”

Homelync CEO, Luke Loveridge, added: “Our vision is to harness new technology to make social housing smarter, safer and more efficient. The future close collaboration with Aico will help us accelerate our objectives in this regard."

Business News Oswestry Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News