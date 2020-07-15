Aico expands with new acquisition

Oswestry-based Aico has acquired innovative technology firm Homelync.

Homelync, based in Bristol, specialises in smart home integration and analytics technology.

The move will see Aico expand its footprint in the Connected Home arena with the acquisition of complementary technology.

Neal Hooper, Aico managing director, said: “Aico and Homelync is a perfect partnership – Aico being the UK market leader in fire and CO detection and Homelync complementing this with advanced data insight and analytics across associated housing environmental sensors including temperature, humidity, energy usage and gas boilers.

"Complementing Aico’s Gateway which provides real time data insight into connected fire and CO alarms within a property, Homelync’s advanced machine learning and analytics of this collective data will provide our customers with state-of-the-art data insight across their connected properties. We are extremely excited around the value this is able to bring to customers across the social housing sector and look forward to continuing innovations and progression across the Connected Home and Internet of Things arena.”

Homelync CEO, Luke Loveridge, added: “Our vision is to harness new technology to make social housing smarter, safer and more efficient. The future close collaboration with Aico will help us accelerate our objectives in this regard."