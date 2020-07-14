Pave Aways lands university contract

The firm, based in Knockin, is refurbishing the reception area, ‘B’ corridor and graduate enterprise suite in the main campus building at the Plas Coch site in Mold Road as part of the 10-week £374,000 project.

It is the first time Pave Aways has worked with the university and the scheme will be managed through its team that is usually based at its Welsh office in Benjamin Road.

Steven Owen, managing director of the firm, said: “This is the latest in a string of education contracts we have carried out in Wales and we are very pleased to be working with the university for the first time.

“Our experience as an education contractor stands us in good stead to deliver an extensive programme of work in a short frame to ensure minimal disruption. We hope this will be the beginning of a long term working partnership that will benefit the university and support the local economy through our staff and supply chain.”

Pave Aways is also hosting a virtual 'Meet the Buyer' event for Mid Wales businesses on July 23 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

It has been awarded contracts in Welshpool, Newtown, Sarn and Llandrindod Wells and is looking to work with local businesses including suppliers and contractors, individuals seeking employment or returning to work, small businesses who need skills mentoring, and tradesmen who want to explore their potential for growth

For further information or to book a 15 minute slot, email michelle.benjamin@paveaways.co.uk or call 01691 682111.