New zero-waste eco-lifestyle shop opens in Much Wenlock

The Simple Life Unwrapped, which is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Sam Beech, offers a range of zero-waste loose food products and eco-friendly products.

All products are ethically sourced, vegetarian or vegan, organic, low-tox and plastic free.

Sam said: "I have long dreamed of opening this sort of business, so after being made redundant last year it was the perfect opportunity to give it a go. I hope to help people find a convenient way of having an ecologically-friendly way of life."

The shop has been in the planning since late last year, however the co-vid-19 pandemic has provided some challenges. Sam is using this to her advantage as she can fit out the premises and start trading with ‘the new normal’ in mind.

"I feel that the recent months have made people refocus their priorities. I think it’s an ideal time for a business like The Simple Life Unwrapped which encourages sustainability and reusability," Sam said.

To help customers shop safely Sam is also offering a click and collect service via the shop's website. Loose food will be provided in recycled paper bags for transferring into containers at home.

The Simple Life Unwrapped has opened in the former Wenlock Books premises in High Street. The plan for the upper floor is to open it as a multi-purpose hireable community space, with an emphasis on craft courses, called Second Story Space.

It will be looked after by Sam’s sister Celena Clary.