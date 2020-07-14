New business consultancy gets ready for Brexit

Dyson Ritson Consulting, based in Broseley, has been established by local businessman and former solicitor, Jonathan Ritson, and will serve small businesses and SMEs across the region and throughout the UK, providing advice and assistance on the impact of Brexit.

“The deadline for extending the transition period for the UK leaving the EU has now passed," said Jonathan. “This means that our relationship with Europe will fundamentally change on January 1 2020.

“I anticipate a raft of new legislation and regulation that will affect the way businesses operate their relationships with Europe over the next six months. We have already seen this with the adoption of the Immigration Bill last month.”

“Businesses will now need to act quickly to get their ducks in a row before the end of the year. This will be extremely difficult for some, which will be reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"That’s where we come in, offering practical advice and support on the Brexit issues facing these businesses, whilst they concentrate on getting their feet back on the ground following the easing of the lockdown.”

Those businesses needing help and advice can contact Jonathan directly by emailing info@dysonritson.co.uk, calling 07875 575 269 or visiting dysonritson.co.uk