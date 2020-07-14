Invitation to networking event

The chamber is inviting attendees to share how their business has responded to the current crisis and network with others who are in a similar situation.

The event, which will take place on July 22 from 3pm, will feature Shane Stark from Business Doctors who will be talking about strategies for business regeneration.

To register visit shrewsburybusinesschamber.com/events/?mc_cid=5651373148&mc_eid=f830f93c4f