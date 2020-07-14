Invitation to networking event

Menu

By James Pugh | Business | Published:

Shrewsbury Business Chamber is inviting members, supporters and also guests from other businesses in the community to join it for a virtual networking event.

The chamber is inviting attendees to share how their business has responded to the current crisis and network with others who are in a similar situation.

The event, which will take place on July 22 from 3pm, will feature Shane Stark from Business Doctors who will be talking about strategies for business regeneration.

To register visit shrewsburybusinesschamber.com/events/?mc_cid=5651373148&mc_eid=f830f93c4f

