Digital accountancy rebrands

Carrie Stokes has been in private practice for 14 years and decided the time was right for the business name to reflect what the business does rather than who the business was owned by.

Shortlisted for the regional finals of Best Rural Professional Services Business for 2019/20, Carrie said: “Fundamentally we help clients to succeed by helping them keep on track with all their key financial information and we felt the name ‘Spotlight’ reflects this as we shine a light on the information business owners actually need, not reams of numbers that they have no interest in or are out of date.”

In the last five years the business has transformed from a traditional accountancy practice that would only see clients annually to finalise their accounts to a fully digital practice using cloud based Xero accounting software that works in partnership with clients, week by week throughout the year.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the practice has been working harder than ever helping clients keep up with the many grants and business support packages available. As well as advising clients on a one-to-one basis and helping them make claims and applications, Carrie has taken to social media with video updates and weekly blogs to share her knowledge and understanding with a wider audience.

She said: “Things are changing so quickly that business owners feel overwhelmed with the amount of information that is published and written about and are not sure if they are eligible or how to make a claim. We have been able to help our clients furlough staff, claim grants and refocus their business to ensure that they thrive and survive as we come out of lockdown.

“Many rural businesses have been hit particularly hard relying on the hospitality, retail or face to face personal services sectors so we have made sure clients get the appropriate financial information and analysis so they can make better business decisions, keep themselves on track and ultimately adapt or restart their businesses when the time is right.”

Any official launch with clients and staff or rebranding of the business premises has had to be delayed due to the current restrictions.