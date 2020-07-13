Shropshire firm makes Covid-19 health check station

Shifnal-based Contour Heating Products said the station, which also provides a designated area for monitoring temperatures, is ideal for organisations and schools that are implementing voluntary temperature checks as part of their health and safety procedures.

Further easing of lockdown measures – including relaxing the two-metre social distancing rule to one-metre plus in England – has been introduced to enable more employees who can’t work from home to return to their places of work, and more pupils and teachers to return to school.

During this transition, businesses and schools have been introducing appropriate measures in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and keep people safe.

Contour said the health check station is ideal for use in entrances to commercial and public sector buildings.

It comprises a partially enclosed cubicle that people stand in front of to receive a temperature reading. Constructed from painted Zintec steel and having a Perspex screen with a small thermometer slot, it creates an shield around the person responsible for taking temperatures. It also includes a counter and document slot, useful for exchanging paperwork.

Regular quality control testing and on-site field studies commissioned by Contour have demonstrated a reduction of up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria within two hours.

Robin Mansell, commercial director at Contour, said: “As society starts to get back to a ‘new normal’ in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, organisations have a duty of care to their employees to ensure a safe return to work and to create working conditions for staff that reflect government guidelines. Our health check station offers a responsible barrier and safety measure during the pandemic, allowing companies to monitor the health of their employees in order to provide additional assurance for those entering their places of work.

“Contour has a good understanding of safety needs in commercial environments, but also in the public sector, with our existing heating products being used by the NHS and in schools. We have many years of experience manufacturing safe heating solutions and were able to utilise our existing manufacturing facilities and processes to create this new product.”

Contour advises that the health check station is used in line with individual risk assessments, and that organisations should invest in a digital thermometer, hand sanitiser, protective gloves and face masks.