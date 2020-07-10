Paycare sponsors Chamber Champion awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has launched its first-ever Chamber Champion awards which includes an accolade for Service to the Community, sponsored by Paycare.

The category will be won by an individual or business within the county which has overcome challenges and displayed hard work and commitment to make a real difference within the county.

Formed in 1874, Paycare offers a range of health cash plans to individuals and businesses across the UK – this means policyholders can claim back money on a range of everyday healthcare costs including optical, dental and physiotherapy, as well as gain access to a range of perks such as 24-hour GP appointments through the dedicated MyPocketGP app and confidential telephone support helpline.

Simon Cater, corporate account manager, said: “At Paycare, we jumped at the chance to sponsor an award which celebrates Service to the Community. Not only because we believe honouring those who go above and beyond is essential – but also because it aligns so perfectly with our values and ethos as a not-for-profit organisation.

“Giving back to the community is simply a way of life for our team – Paycare wouldn’t be the same without our commitment to our people, our community and our customers.

“We’re so passionate about shining a light on individuals who are helping the communities most in need in Shropshire – the people who often go unnoticed while they are quietly but resolutely making a world of difference to the individuals and organisations they support. Without these people, the county simply wouldn’t be the same.”

Teresa Rowe, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s events manager, added: “We are extremely delighted to welcome Paycare as a sponsor of the Service to the Community award, as well as sponsoring our advertisement breaks throughout the live stream event.

“Together, we are really looking forward to celebrating the winner of the category – an individual or business who has evidenced hard work and commitment, made a real difference, and overcome obstacles and challenges during the pandemic.

“Without Paycare’s continued support, events like this just would not be able to take place.”

This year is the first time the Chamber Champion Awards have been held, with the ceremony being live streamed from a specially-constructed television studio in Shrewsbury on July 17. Funds raised through the awards will be donated to Shropshire Mind and Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service.