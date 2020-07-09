New initiative aims to boost high street trade in Telford

The project is part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride In Our High Street initiative, which promotes high street locations and businesses in town and district centres across the borough, and seeks to attract more visitors.

Business owners on the high streets of Dawley, Oakengates, Wellington, Ironbridge, Madeley and Newport are being invited to submit their details to feature in the directory so people can find out about their services – including any new services on offer in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The directory is also part of the council’s 'shop and spend local' drive which highlights the need for people to use or lose the businesses and town centre facilities that are on their doorstep.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration, said it was vital that community support for local businesses continued as more reopen.

“Business support for communities across the borough has been overwhelming," said councillor Carter.

"Many people have been working around the clock to ensure the community is served during the pandemic.

“Business owners have quickly adapted with things like online ordering, home deliveries and collaborating with other businesses to offer a one-stop shop.

“Some businesses didn’t have a website before and quickly invested in this so they could still sell their products or services.

“As more and more firms’ doors reopen, we need to remember how much our local businesses did for us.

"Now more than ever, we need to support them and work together to make sure that our high streets not only survive but thrive, because they are the heartbeat of the community and we must all do whatever we can to keep them going.

“It’s our duty to get out and support them because without bustling high streets the borough would be a much less attractive place.

"I urge everyone, the next time you’re tempted to shop with a major online retailer, ask yourself, 'could I get this locally and do my bit to help local businesses?'.

"Everyone can play a small part in investing to create a better borough.”