Marketing expert returns for Shropshire digital skills workshops

Lucas Karemo has teamed up with the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire to stage the series of free online events to give business owners an expert insight into using digital technologies, data and communications within their organisation.

The series – which gets under way on July 13 – will run every Monday at 1pm and cover the fundamentals of digital marketing including how to make the best use of social media, advertising, content marketing and much more.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman said the events followed on from a hugely-successful digital marketing academy run by Lucas earlier this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Lucas back for this series of events because he brings so much knowledge, passion and insight into the subject. We are urging business owners to sign up for the full series to really get the maximum benefit.

“The aim is to stimulate, inform, inspire and empower; delegates will finish the sessions enthused with essential current digital planning techniques and their heads buzzing with new terminology, ideas and strategies.”

The series kicks off with a digital marketing planning webinar on July 13 which introduces the core principles, the channels and purpose of digital marketing. It will enable you to develop clear and actionable research, business objectives and goals for a digital marketing plan.

The second event looks at cyber security for business on July 20, examining the need to recognise online security threats, how to keep your data safe and dealing with cyber security problems.

Further workshops study social media compliance, planning and content, the creation and development of a CMS website, how to get found in Google’s search engine and Google analytics and goal setting.

The final two sessions – on September 14 and 21 – look at website and social media analytics and digital advertising techniques.

For more details of the full programme and to reserve your place visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/bitesize-digital-academy-tickets-112243687892