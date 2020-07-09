John Lewis closing Birmingham's Grand Central store in huge blow to city

The department store has been closed above New Street Station since the March lockdown was introduced.

But now the retailer says it will never reopen alongside seven of its other stores inducing its At Home outlet in Tamworth, Staffordshire, putting 1,300 workers at risk.

The John Lewis Partnership said the decision was made to "secure the business's long-term future and respond to customers' shopping needs".

Prior to the pandemic, the eight outlets were already "financially challenged" but customers have moved away from stores and towards shopping online faster as a result of coronavirus, it said.

No more - John Lewis will not reopen it Birmingham store

The group estimated that between 60% and 70% of John Lewis sales will be made online this year and next, compared with 40% before the coronavirus crisis.

Around 1,300 of its workers, known as partners, will now enter consultations over the cuts.

The company said that, if redundancies are confirmed, "every effort" will be made to find new roles where possible across the group.

Advertising

The shift towards online has seen the company double capacity at its Waitrose supermarket arm, while it also plans further investment in John Lewis's online business.

However, it stressed that John Lewis shops have a "vital role" within the business.

John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Sharon White said: "Closing a shop is always incredibly difficult and today's announcement will come as very sad news to customers and partners.

"However, we believe closures are necessary to help us secure the sustainability of the partnership - and continue to meet the needs of our customers however and wherever they want to shop.

Advertising

"Redundancies are always an absolute last resort and we will do everything we can to keep as many partners as possible within our business."

Ms White added that the partnership will soon announce the results of a recent strategic review to help boost the performance of its brands.

Demise of John Lewis dream for Birmingham

The £150m Grand Central shopping centre opened to a huge fanfare in September 2015 as part of a major £600m transformation of New Street Station which its sits above.

More than 140,000 eager shoppers passed through the doors of Grand Central on its bumper first weekend.

There was huge excitement when John Lewis opened its Birmingham store in 2015

And at the cornerstone of Grand Central is the 250,000 sq ft John Lewis which anchored the huge development in what was seen as a huge coup for the city to sit alongside its other big name department stores Selfridges, Debenhams, House of Fraser and Harvey Nicholls.

John Lewis invested £5m in the store in the mammoth centre which took over the space of the former Pallasades shopping centre

With more than 1,000 jobs created, council chiefs said the city's newest addition John Lewis and its Grand Central home heralded a bright future.

Inside the dazzling John Lewis when it opened in 2015 which boasted its own restaurant

Fast forward five years and the dream lays in tatters which the news of the stores demise coming among some empty units now inside the once celebrated centre.

It comes amid an uncertain future for Debenhams in the Bullring as talks over its future continue after it emerged in May it has been earmarked for closure.

Retail crisis with post-lockdown woes

The retail bloodbath has continued apace with the news from John Lewis Partnership that it was closing eight of its stores including at Grand Central and job cuts and Sir Philip Green’s Topshop empire also revealed redundancy plans.

John Lewis’s new chairman Sharon White confirmed plans to shut several shops, axe one of its two offices in Victoria and cut roles.

But in a further blow to staff, the group, which also owns Waitrose, cautioned staff that their annual bonus was also likely to be scrapped next year amid a drive to boost profits.

There was hope John Lewis would be prosperity to Birmingham's retail offer when it opened

It comes as Sir Philip’s Arcadia group also recently said it was cutting around 500 of its 2,500 head office jobs amid a restructure in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

And luxury department store Harrods is also slashing around 700 posts as the pandemic and lockdown wreaks havoc on Britain’s high street.

Upper Crust owner SSP announced up to 5,000 roles could go following plunging passengers numbers at railway stations and airports.