Animal medicine maker Dechra reports revenue growth

Dechra said European pharmaceuticals revenue growth was eight per cent, while North America pharmaceuticals revenue growth was five per cent.

In both the European pharmaceuticals and North American pharmaceuticals segments, trading performance was in line with Dechra's outlook, with expected soft final quarter following its record March performance.

CEO Ian Page said: "We are pleased to have delivered another year of solid revenue growth despite the uncertainties arising from Covid-19.

"This growth has been driven from good market penetration of our core portfolio, successful integration of our acquisitions and through the hard work, dedication, innovation and commitment of our employees."

The company said it will report its annual results on September 7.