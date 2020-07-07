WSM begins a new era with powder coating facility

The new high-tech facility will increase the company's capabilities and improve efficiency.

Wrekin Sheet Metal is a sheet metal fabrication company which is able to punch, fold, weld and finish to an array of requirements. With over 40,000 sq ft of workshops, design studios and assembly areas, the firm said it prides itself on being able to provide a bespoke service to specify to customer’s exact needs.

The new powder coating facility will include a three-stage pre-treatment plant and an exceptionally efficient conveyor.

It has also invested in one of the top suppliers of paint booths, and designed and manufactured other areas of the plant itself.

The Stafford Park-based firm started its development plan back in January after discovering it was limiting its customer base by not offering in-house powder coating.

Poppy Durnall, operations director of The Powder Coaters, Wrekin Sheetmetal’s newly established sister company, invested her own funds to start the company’s new journey.

She said: “Our new powder coating plant has been designed to maximise efficiency, with a competitive track running speed and exceptional quality at each stage of the powder coating process."

Poppy and the team at Wrekin Sheet Metal used lockdown time to plan the new facility and what it will offer.

Advertising

Poppy said: “As it turns out, those first few weeks of lockdown and downtime were a blessing. We actually reanalysed what we wanted to achieve with our plant to widen our customer base, such as a faster track, double pass curing oven and finishing options and the modifications we would need to make to enable these.”

Tapping into opportunities during this time, the team also applied for a grant from the Government for Central Business Finance which it received within three months and invested in powder coating technology.

Next year the firm will take steps to commission its second line and officially launch its new powder coating sister company.

Poppy added: “I hope to modernise the new business by bringing it in line with the revolution of Industry 4.0 within manufacturing such as paperless work procedures, programming machinery off-site and more reliability than previously offered in such a traditional industry."