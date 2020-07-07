Video company expands in comeback from Covid

Just before the pandemic, 7video on the Shrewsbury Business Park, reported its most successful year ever but, like many companies, the coronavirus pandemic meant it had to temporarily reduce some of its services.

One shining light was the increase in demand for animation work from those wanting to get messages out in a quick and engaging way.

And the team also volunteered their skills, including making a film for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to thank its staff during the crisis, and creating an animation to promote an ecommerce website set up by Shrewsbury BID and MY Shrewsbury magazine to help local traders better cope with the pandemic.

7video has also spent time learning new skills and techniques as well as networking with local companies, including sharing knowledge with others in a webinar organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

The production company further ensured it would come back stronger by launching a new website.

In recent weeks, with an easing of lockdown, 7video has seen an increase in bookings for its film, animation, drone and timelapse services and it has even recruited a new illustrator and animator, Lewis Furber, to help cope with the demand. There was further good news when a film it made for housing association Aster Group won a national award.

7video director Pete Sims said: “Like many companies we were hit hard by coronavirus, but thankfully we started doing everything we could to keep occupied and help where possible.

“I’m delighted to say that we are open for business following appropriate safety advice. On top of this good news, it was great to welcome a fresh new face to the team, launch a website and win an award.”