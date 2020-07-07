Survey results suggest remote working is here to stay

With 67 per cent of respondents currently working remotely, the survey looked at what people have found difficult about working from home and how employees expect to work in the future.

Despite businesses rushing to get set up remotely, 59.7 per cent of the respondents admitted that they hadn’t found remote working difficult, instead stating that they would be happy to work remotely on a more permanent basis.

However, those that did struggle to work remotely said that it was mostly due to not being used to it and not having an appropriate space to work. As a result, 38.79 per cent of respondents said that they had to buy additional equipment, such as extra screens, in order to effectively work from home.

The standout disadvantage of remote working is that respondents are missing their face-to-face connection with colleagues, something that could be counteracted with regular video calls.

A staggering 74.3 per cent of those asked said it was quick and easy to get set up for remote working.

Overwhelmingly, 82.23 per cent answered ‘yes’ or ‘maybe’ when asked if they expected to continue with remote working post lockdown, indicating that the business landscape may have changed for good

Duncan Ward, CEO of Telford-based Network Telecom which is part of Enreach, said: “Two thirds of participants in the survey have been working remotely and it’s fantastic to hear that the majority of them have had very little difficulty in transitioning to a remote setup. With video conferencing software and cloud phone systems more popular than ever, businesses that have adopted the latest technology can choose how and where their workforces operate. Flexible working is simple with the right solutions in place.”

Visit networktelecom.co.uk/news/remote-working-survey-2020 to read the full results of the survey.