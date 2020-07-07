Long service celebrations for Shropshire manufacturer

Wayne Carter, who is now the operations director at Fabweld Steel Products, is celebrating 30 years with FSP after joining as an apprentice.

Team leader Kevan Knight, despatch coordinator Birige Lal Kanith, technical estimator and responsible welding co-ordinator Craig Williams and Pete Edmunds, a team leader and health and safety officer, are all celebrating 20 years at the company this year.

Sales manager Christopher Corbett, credit controller Tori Hinde and Molly Peters, the firm’s HR and data protection officer, will also each mark 10 years of service in 2020.

FSP is one of the market leaders of fabricated steel access covers and associated drainage supplies and serves clients from the UK and around the world from its factory at Madeley in Telford.

It was founded by current managing director Richard Hilton in 1988 and now employs more than 40 staff.

He said that the 140-year milestone was testament to the company’s determination to invest in and support the development of its team.

“More than two thirds of our current workforce started with us as either a trainee or an apprentice,” he said. “We continually strive to develop and enhance the skills of all our employees and, with a staff retention rate of over 90 per cent, we have built an experienced and talented workforce.

“That reaps the benefits for our clients as the combined knowledge and skills of our staff enables us to deliver the highest level of service and quality products. I’d like to thank them all for their contribution into making FSP the successful business it is today.”

Wayne, who started his career at FSP as a trainee welder on a YTS scheme earning £35 a week, said he was delighted to be celebrating his 30th anniversary.

“When I began as an apprentice I wasn’t expecting to rise to the level that I have and I am very grateful for the opportunities that have enabled me to become a director.

“Our apprenticeship and training programme is very much shaped at helping individuals achieve their full potential and develop the upcoming leaders and directors of FSP to give the business a sustainable foundation for the future.”