Coronavirus leads to an uptake of Hub.Legal service

FBC Manby Bowdler’s Hub Legal service is helping other firms in the region during lockdown, and particularly where they have had to furlough staff, by following through on its ethos of being their 'department next door'.

Hub.Legal is a network open to legal practitioners providing assistance, resources and to its 130 plus member firms so they can continue to offer a complete service of the highest standard to their own clients.

FBCMB’s Hub.Legal partner James Knight said the take-up of the service had increased during lockdown with FBC Manby Bowdler offering core business guidance to a number of firms and legal update sessions via Zoom to their teams.

“We have been fielding a whole range of enquiries since lockdown and as it has started to ease via our free helpline as Hub.Legal operates under a 'non-poach' agreement, so firms can access support for their clients without fear of losing them to any competitor and there are no membership fees for the service.

He said: "Many law firms have been forced to furlough staff which means they are unable to offer their usual service to existing or new clients. And although some firms are increasing activity as restrictions are being lifted, many are not at full strength."