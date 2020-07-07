Menu

Chance to question MP at virtual event

By James Pugh | Business | Published:

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual event with Ludlow MP Philip Dunne.

Mr Dunne will be joining the chamber via Zoom on Thursday to provide an update from Westminster before taking part in a Q&A session with attendees.

Anyone wishing to submit questions to be posed to Mr Dunne in advance of the event, email policy@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

The event will be hosted by Shropshire Chamber CEO Richard Sheehan and policy officer Fergus Hamilton Collard.

Mr Sheehan said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Shropshire businesses to find out more about their MP and it offers a unique opportunity to question them.

"Shropshire Chamber continues to work very closely with local representatives, including members of parliament, sharing vital information and research.

"Continued connectivity between representatives and firms is as important now as ever, as businesses continue to navigate through these difficult times."

