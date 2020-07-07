Best-selling printer is added to 3D Printz product range

3D Printz Limited, based at Hortonwood West in Telford, has become an official UK supplier of Monoprice printers.

It is the latest in a series of new distribution deals completed by the fast-growing company in recent weeks.

Established in 2002, Monoprice supplies its range of more than 7,000 high-quality, affordable electronics and accessories to professionals and consumers worldwide.

Peter Roberts, 3D Printz director, said: “Too often, getting a low-cost 3D printer means receiving a box of ill-fitted parts with poorly written and incomplete documentation.

“You end up spending hours online, searching forums and asking for help to get it assembled and operating properly. That isn't how Monoprice operates, and the 3D printer we are now stocking is a perfect example.

“Not only does it come fully assembled, but it has already been calibrated. All you have to do is perform a quick check to verify that the print bed is still levelled in case it has shifted during shipping, then load the included card and some filament, and start printing.”

Christoph Esser, Monoprice sales director for Europe, said: “Our collaboration with 3D Printz means we have a reliable partner to help grow our business in the UK 3D printing industry.

“We are hoping to expand our working relationship to include more items from our product line before the end of this year.”

3D Printz Limited has also recently teamed up with South Korean supplier Antclabs to become a UK distributor for its auto bed levelling sensor, BLTouch, and become an approved supplier of 3D Gloop! adhesive.

It is already an official UK distributor for Micro Swiss LLC, based in America’s Mid West, which makes replacement nozzles and hot ends kits, and sells non-toxic and odourless adhesive solution Magigoo, used by hobbyists and professionals.