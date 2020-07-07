Art gift shop relocates in Shrewsbury

Artist Meg Hawkins joined other non-essential retail shops by opening in the Darwin Shopping Centre last month.

The shop, which has moved from the Pride Hill centre, is located on the first floor of the Darwin, near to Costa Coffee and Marks & Spencer.

Lockdown for Meg and partner Ade Hawkins has been spent gutting, refitting and decorating their new shop, which now includes a dedicated space for workshops and a gallery.

The shop is now full of the latest designs and new product ranges.

Customers will be guided around the shop with prints on the floor so they know how to stay safe whilst browsing.

Meg has future plans for take out tea and coffee, which customers can enjoy whilst sitting at the new Instagram wall.

Meg said: “This has been a very challenging time for us, like all of us in retail, but we are really excited to open our doors again.

"We understand that people will need to feel safe so the design and refit of the shop has been done to ensure that social distancing rules are abided by, whilst still providing an environment that is friendly and welcoming.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has continued to support us throughout this crisis and hope that people enjoy the new shop.”