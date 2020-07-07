Accountancy firm prepares for new office move

The firm said the new office on Hadley Business Park is designed for meetings, co-working and networking.

The space is currently being renovated and the ChadStone team hope to be moved in by mid-August. In the meantime, the firm is still fully operational and staff are working remotely from home during lockdown.

Rob Chadderton, owner of ChadStone, said: “Our goal has always been to bring something new to our industry and support local businesses. Our new office means we can do exactly that. It is a reconfigurable space that allows for future expansions, changes to working behaviour and development opportunities for all. We’re excited for moving day and the change we’re bringing with it.”

A client of ChadStone, Andy Rao, co-founder of Codebreak, said: “Not only is this an exciting opportunity for ChadStone but for my business too. The potential for development and growth ChadStone can offer far surpasses any accountancy package I’ve seen, and I’m thrilled our businesses are on this journey together."