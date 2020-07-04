Toolkit offers advice for Shropshire businesses

The toolkit – 'Reopening your business in Shropshire' – has been produced by Shropshire Council and can be found on the council’s website.

It’s designed to provide a quick and simple guide to a lot of the information and resources businesses need to help support them during these challenging times.

The toolkit was published on 12 June, and will be regularly updated as government guidance is updated. The new annexe has been added to provide further guidance to businesses planning to reopen from this weekend.

The annexe includes information on those businesses that can open from today, the commercial use of outdoor space for businesses, trading on the pavement and ‘pop-up’ markets, and the supply of alcohol.

In the toolkit businesses will be able to find the latest government guidance and what it means to them, along with a back-to-work checklist of things to consider before reopening. They will also find, in a resource pack, some downloadable posters that can be printed and displayed to help staff and customers safely visit their premises.

Steve Charmley, cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “We want to support our businesses to operate and open safely and effectively especially as lockdown measures start to ease. Getting businesses back on their feet and supporting our local economy is key.

“We understand this is a challenging time for businesses and sometimes it can be difficult to keep up-to-date with all of the latest information. The Government has announced that certain businesses can start to re-open from Monday, and we also recognise that many businesses have been operating safely throughout lockdown as well.

“We’re sure this new toolkit will prove to be a valuable resource for all of our local businesses and I encourage them to read and make good use of it.”