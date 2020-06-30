Wynnstay appointment to boost seed division

Toby Reich has taken up the newly created role of head of seed at Wynnstay Agricultural Supplies with a remit to deliver the firm’s vision for growth in the sector.

Wynnstay’s Arable division is one of the UK’s main suppliers of crop production products to arable and grassland farmers and the third largest cereal seed producer in the UK.

Toby joins Wynnstay from the innovative agriculture supply chain platform KisanHub where he was vice president of sales. Prior to that, Toby worked in business development for Arysta Lifescience that included launching its newly established seed treatment business in northwest Europe. He started his career with Syngenta, managing the seed business in conventional and hybrid flowers, cereals, and oilseeds and working closely with breeders, distributors and growers.

Toby qualified with a diploma in crop protection agronomy from Harper Adams University and studied marketing & sales excellence through leading global business school INSEAD. He is affiliated with several industry bodies including BASIS, Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil and DIT Agri-Tech.

Toby said: “This is a real opportunity to effect meaningful change both in Wynnstay and industry. With such great foundations in the company, the customer relationships and the people running it all, this is extremely exciting.

“I look forward to putting my combination of working farm knowledge, seed industry acumen and successful corporate and entrepreneurial business growth to good use at Wynnstay.”

Arable director at Wynnstay, Stuart Dolphin, added: “Toby is a strategically minded and strongly motivated leader with demonstrable business growth across seed, crop protection, science and sustainable supply chain markets.

“His role is an important addition to the Wynnstay team and will spearhead our drive to overcome the challenges facing the industry in the coming years and to deliver the vision and growth we are aiming for.

“Toby has worked with and learned from some of the most knowledgeable plant breeders, technical experts and growers to bring varieties like Propino Malting Barley and seed treatments like Rancona i-Mix to market and worked first hand with breeding advancements like hybridisation in cereals, and biological seed treatments. His breadth of knowledge across the seed sector is extensive and will be used to support our customers to use the best new technologies to make their farms more profitable.”