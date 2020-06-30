Arthurs sponsors Mile End Golf Club hole flags to support club reopening

Featuring the Vauxhall dealership’s distinctive branding, the new flags were in place to welcome members when the course reopened after lockdown.

Mile End Golf Club proprietor, Richard Thompson, said: “We’ve enjoyed a long association with Arthurs Vauxhall of Oswestry, who also sponsor our score cards. It’s been a difficult time for sporting and leisure businesses and we are delighted that Arthurs are continuing to support the club and our membership by sponsoring our smart new flags.”

The flags were officially presented by Craig Huxley, Arthurs senior sales consultant who arrived at the club in style, in the new All Electric Vauxhall Corsa-E model.

Craig said: “In unusual times like these it’s even more important for all areas of the community to come together to support each other. Arthurs are pleased to be able to support Mile End Golf Club and to keep the Vauxhall brand in front of all the members on the greens.”

While the golf club has reopened to members and visitors, Arthurs has also reopened its showrooms to the public, with appropriate hygiene and social distancing measures in place.

Craig added: “It’s been an interesting time to be working in vehicle sales – especially as we were able to open the Oswestry showroom on June 1 under English regulations, but the Newtown Vauxhall and Wrexham Peugeot showrooms weren’t able to open until June 22 under Welsh Government guidelines.

“We were able to keep our service departments open throughout lockdown as many people – particularly key workers – needed to ensure that their cars were in good order as they were relying on them even more than normal. We’ve made lots of changes over the past few months, many of which are really positive changes for customers such as being able to buy new or used cars and vans totally online, with a small deposit to secure the vehicle, and home deliveries. I think it may change the way that car dealers continue to operate in the future.”