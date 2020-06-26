Menu

Advertising

Shoe shop Skechers arrives at Telford shopping centre

By James Pugh | Telford | Business | Published: | Last Updated:

American footwear brand Skechers has opened a store in the new Fashion Quarter in Telford.

It has signed a 10-year lease on a 2,936 sq ft store in Telford Centre.

The store joins an increasing line up of footwear retailers including Deichmann and food venues, including Jamaica Blue, which recently opened at the centre.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre said: "It's been great to have Skechers open here at Telford Centre.

"Renowned for their comfortable footwear, this is a great addition that we are sure our visitors will be pleased to welcome."

Business News Telford Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News