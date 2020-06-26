Shoe shop Skechers arrives at Telford shopping centre

It has signed a 10-year lease on a 2,936 sq ft store in Telford Centre.

The store joins an increasing line up of footwear retailers including Deichmann and food venues, including Jamaica Blue, which recently opened at the centre.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre said: "It's been great to have Skechers open here at Telford Centre.

"Renowned for their comfortable footwear, this is a great addition that we are sure our visitors will be pleased to welcome."