Police will treat July 4 pub reopening like New Year's Eve

Superintendent Jim Baker, Telford and Wrekin’s Local Policing Commander, said December 31 and the following morning were “typically our busiest night of the year, and said it would provide a template for July 4.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs – along with other facilities, including restaurants and hotels – could reopen from a week next Saturday, as social distancing rules are eased.

Speaking in a live question-and-answer session with West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, Supt Baker urged the public to “be sensible and pace themselves”.

Mr Campion said, since the lockdown, as a result of restricted social gatherings with the aim of reducing the spread of Covid-19, “we’ve seen a real change in terms of how violence, associated with the night-time economy, has reduced dramatically”.

He asked Supt Baker what his message would be to the public as pubs reopen, especially during a period of good weather.

Supt Baker said: “It’s been exercising our minds for some time.

“Our busiest night of the year is typically New Year’s Eve. It’s busy for a whole host of reasons.

“And, in many ways, we’re using New Year’s Eve as a reference point for how we may have to police the night-time economy, certainly on July 4 and then moving forward.

“Our message would be that everyone is going to be keen to get out there and see friends and family within a social setting, but be sensible. Pace oneself.

"We will be back, in terms of our normal business patterns, we will have resources available to us on those nights.

“Telford is a little different compared to some of the other counties and towns around West Mercia in that our night-time economy is more based around the smaller towns and villages – Wellington and the like. We don’t have a massive central spot, like Shrewsbury has.

“And, again, alcohol misuse will lead, unfortunately, to domestic abuse and violence within home settings. I think it’s very important we don’t lose sight of that, in terms of our response, as and when the pubs and bars become more available.”

The question-and-answer session was the first of five, hosted by the PCC’s office, covering all of West Mercia’s local policing areas.