Plea to First Minister over Laura Ashley jobs

Following news of further redundancies from the company's operation in Newtown , Mr George welcomed the First Minister's commitment to work with the UK Department for Work & Pensions to support those who have been adversely affected.

Questioning the First Minister via Zoom in the virtual Senedd on Wednesday, Mr George said: “The job losses at Laura Ashley – an iconic and major employer in Newtown – would have been headline news if it weren’t for the current pandemic.

“It is devastating news that retail and manufacturing operations will cease. This news couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“Just a few months ago, approximately 550 workers were employed by Laura Ashley in Newtown and hundreds have been made redundant since. Clearly those remaining in work are anxious, as their jobs remain in the balance.

“I am imploring the Welsh Government to leave no stone unturned and do all it can at this very final opportunity to save this internationally-renowned company which has a long history of employing whole families in Montgomeryshire.

“I was pleased that the First Minister committed to working with the UK Government to support the highly-skilled and loyal staff of Laura Ashley and all of those in the wider supply chain who have been adversely affected by this news, but this remains deeply concerning for all the families affected."