Caution is key, say Ironbridge shop owners

Christine and Clare Darlington, owners of Darlington's of Ironbridge, are urging customers to stick to safety rules inside their shop, and said they will be keeping a two-metre distance, despite the Government's easing of lockdown measures.

The sisters said they want keep themselves and their customers safe now they have re-opened again to the public.

"Covid is not going away just because the Prime Minister says it can go down to one metre distance," Christine said.

"We still have to be very careful how we shop, it's like a supermarket, you have to keep your distance and use the hand gel provided. Because measures have been reduced, I think some people think Covid has just gone – but it hasn't.

"We just want to keep us safe and the public within our premises safe as well. We want to bring back the shopping experience safely."

In the shop on the Wharfage in Ironbridge, there is a one-way system in place and hand gel must be used upon entering. Christine said they urge people to follow the rules as their shop is only small.

"It's nice to be back open though and welcome customers back," she added. "We had no warning when we closed, it was so sudden. We took the time out to decorate the shop and refurbish it.

"That was something to look forward to almost while in lockdown. It was a big job and we did all the work ourselves.

"I think some people have been their own bubble so much, they didn't really realise shops were open again. Some people thought we had only opened yesterday.

"If some people are still anxious about coming out, just ring up and we don't mind delivering it."

The shop can be contacted on 01952 433726.