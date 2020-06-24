'Sales have been phenomenal', says Shrewsbury cooking shop owner

Gill Gradwell who owns Cooking Kneads on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury, said she is thrilled to have opened her doors again and welcomes experienced and novice bakers alike to explore her shop.

After closing in March in line with lockdown rules, Gill was able to re-open her shop at the same time as garden centres as she sells cookware and hardware.

“I am very happy to be back open, it’s just lovely,” she said.

“We have made the shop as safe as possible, limiting it to four customers at once.

"Bakeware sales have been phenomenal, it has flown off the self. It has been incredible. A lot of people have picked up baking because they have had more time.”

Gill said it was encouraging seeing so many people take it up when they have more time on their hands.

She also set up an online shop with the help of her stepson, Andy, his girlfriend Daniele and her daughter Emilie.

She added: “I have got a great team as well. They are furloughed at the moment but it is very much a team effort. We have a great community here on Wyle Cop, it’s wonderful.”