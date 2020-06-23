Marston's begins brewing early for reopening

Chief executive Ralph Findlay said there was a three-week lead time to ensure beer was ready.

The Wolverhampton-based group has had to work on the guess and risk that reopening would be allowed from July 4 and has been busy getting beer brewed, bringing staff back from furlough and preparing sites to reopen.

Mr Findlay said: "If we get confirmation that we can open pubs and restaurants on July 4 we will open 80 to 90 per cent on that date," said Mr Findlay.

"The Government communication on all this has been weak so far.

"They intimated some time ago that hospitality and other parts of the leisure sector could probably open on July 4, but then here was various speculation – based on a leak – of opening on June 22, which obviously didn't happen.

"We have now reached June 22 and still not had confirmation that we can open on July 4.

"We have to set operating guidelines but have still not had confirmation of whether its will be two or one metre social distancing. I appreciate it is difficult for the Government, but it is incredibly difficult for us.

"We have had to take the view that we will open on July and start to brew on all our sites for our pubs and restaurants."

Mr Findlay said the reduction of social distancing to one metre was essential for Marston's and would mean a four-fold difference in the number of customers.

"It is estimated that if it remains at two metres only a third of pubs will be able to open," he explained.

Mr Findlay said the lockdown had been a tough time for the industry.

"The hospitality sector employs three million in the UK and the vast majority are furloughed in the pub and restaurant sector.

"It is estimated that the pub sector burns £100 million of cash a month and it can't go on like that.

"There will be economic carnage if the sector can't reopen soon," he warned.

Mr Findlay said the summer period was critical for Marstons, which employs around 14,000, and the wider industry.

"If we miss the summer after closing for three months it is going to be very difficult.

"We are already starting to see businesses in the pub sector go under. Soon it is going to be too late to save quite a number, but if we can get going there will be more optimism at least that the economic damage can be minimised.

"My view is that the Government is going to have to look at stimulus packages and that is going to have to involve a significant cut in VAT for the public sector and they will have to look at the level of beer duty," added Mr Findlay.

He predicted a "fairly challenging few months" for the industry and stressed: "if we can get open we will ge through it."

He hopes that there will not be a decision to allow beer gardens only to open.

"That would be a big problem, but my understanding is that they are going to announce that all pubs and restaurants can open inside," he added.

It is an important week all round for the group with Marston's shareholders will be voting on Thursday on the planned combination of its brewing business with Carlsberg.

The company will also be reporting its latest half year financial figures, which were delayed from May 13, on Friday.