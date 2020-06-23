Manufacturer installs doors for beverage giant

The doors, which were made by Telford-based EFAFLEX, have been installed at the centre in the Czech Republic.

Budweiser Budvar was established in 1895, with roots of brewing dating back to the 13th Century. For the last 15 years it have chosen to partner with EFAFLEX.

Darren Turrell, UK managing director for EFAFLEX, said: "Consumers may give little thought to how beverages such as beer arrive on supermarket shelves, but for us at EFAFLEX we understand the various stages that bottle may have travelled from production, packaging, despatch, transportation and fulfilment.

"Time is of the essence in the beverage industry, but where people, robots to aid automation, and vehicles such as forklift trucks share the same workspace, then the risk of accidents can increase. Up to 120,000 bottles are processed here per hour; that’s filled and packed, which could be a logistical challenge. But we are well versed with such challenges, and typically if a customer has a ‘problem', then we can provide a bespoke solution."

The doors recommended for this particular project had to be fast, robust, and reliable, as they are placed under huge performance pressure, completing over 250,000 opening cycles per year.

They formed part of an extension with seven aisles added to the existing logistic centre, covering about 20,000 pallet locations with more than 440 pallet manoeuvres recorded each hour.

Utilising a 164-metre-long overhead bridge, and monorail transporting more than 2,000 bottles per minute, the new construction reduces traffic between buildings with the EFAFLEX doors acting to separate the production hall from the warehouse.

Opening at speeds up to three metres per second, the turbo doors help ensure the temperatures remain constant in the production halls and storage areas.

Mr Turrell said: "Track a single bottle of beer at this processing and logistics centre, and it will travel through a number of EFAFLEX doors. But regardless of door type, all of EFAFLEX’s models will help speed up production and logistics, reduce energy costs and improve user safety. They are fast, efficient and built to last."

A representative from Budweiser Brewery added: "For us, the flawless operation of the doors is vital. Part of the brewing process relies on our products being cooled, meaning that any door malfunction or downtime would result in an enormous economic cost."