Firm expands thanks to £11,000 grant

The Bridgnorth-based 3D Measurement Company (T3DMC) has created a new area to show off its range of hand-held 3D scanners and taken on three new members of staff after receiving the cash from the Marches Building Investment Grant (MBIG) scheme.

The company, which employs eight people and specialises in 3D measurement, quality inspection, reverse engineering and 3D system sales, said the expansion will help market its industry-leading laser scanning equipment directly to potential customers at its base on Stanmore Business Park.

The expansion has also helped improve the layout of the company’s base to create a new rest and breakout area for staff and will allow more and bigger components to be scanned at the site.

Adam Stanley, managing director at T3DMC, said the MBIG grant had been crucial in the company’s expansion.

“Applying for the grant was easy and straightforward," said Mr Stanley. “The grant allowed us to build a modern demonstration area where customers can come and see the capabilities of our equipment for themselves, receive training and discuss their specific challenges. What’s more, the vastly improved footprint of our shop floor allows us to process more service contracts and increase our competitive advantage in our industry.”

The MBIG programme has recently been extended with a new £2.2 million programme offering grants of up to £150,000 to help meet the cost of building new premises or extending and reconfiguring existing ones. It is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Marches Growth Hub.

Programme manager Caroline Cattle said: “We are delighted to have been able to help T3DMC, a company with a really strong business plan for marketing their state-of-the-art equipment to the UK manufacturing industry.

“The company has already taken on three new members of staff since receiving £11,230 from MBIG and we look forward to further expansion as they win new orders.”

Advertising

Paul Hinkins, chair of the Marches Growth Hub, said T3DMC’s success showed how important programmes such as MBIG could be to a company’s growth.

“This is a fantastic example of how support such as that available through MBIG can help a company meet its growth ambitions, creating new jobs and prosperity.”

The MBIG programme, which is delivered by Herefordshire Council, awards funding for projects that create new jobs or products and meets up to half the cost of successful applications, meaning that projects costing up to £300,000 could secure a grant of £150,000. The scheme covers B2B businesses and does not include retail, social welfare or agricultural companies.

Herefordshire Council is the accountable body for the MBIG scheme. Full details are available from Caroline Cattle and Alison Rogers on mbig@herefordshire.gov.uk or by calling 01432 260 662.