Coronavirus: Let us open now, hotels demand

The hospitality sector is hoping it may get the green light to start up again at the start of July.

But no firm date has yet been given and thousands of workers have either lost their jobs or remain furloughed.

The AA has now set up a ‘Covid Confident’ accreditation scheme to help instil public confidence in domestic tourism as measures ease.

But hotel owners say all the steps they have taken to prepare for reopening will be for nothing unless ministers can provide clarity.

Jayne Steventon at Mercure Telford Centre Hotel

Tettenhall’s Mount Hotel Country Manor reduced its staffing from almost 100 to just five after it was forced to close up. Those that have remained have spent their time ensuring measures are in place to keep guests safe when it is able to open its doors.

Director Scott Bernard said: “To attract customers, we have got to show that we are a really safe place to stay. We have installed a thermal CCTV system, where the camera can take up 30 people’s temperatures as they walk through the door.”

He said all guests will be required to use the foot-operated hand-cleansing dispenser on arrival, and a new delivery point is being created to ensure that all delivered goods are sanitised before they enter the building.

While it is not clear when the restaurant will be allowed to reopen, glass screens have been installed between tables to ensure public safety.

Mr Bernard says it was hoped the beer garden would be able to reopen and the hotel has installed personal beer pumps at its outdoor tables, allowing guests to pull their own pints.

The hotel has also installed two new high-temperature washing machines, and all staff are getting extra training and being equipped with protective clothing. Rooms will be sanitised and sealed before guests arrive.

Mr Bernard said: “We have antibacterial and antiviral wrapping placed on all door handles and light switches, and seals are place on all bedrooms once they have been cleaned.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted at July 4 as a date to reopen. The two-metre social distancing rule is also under review.

But without certainty, the hospitality sector cannot plan.

The Macdonald hotel chain, announced last week 1,800 staff were at risk of redundancy, saying it had “no choice”.

UK Hospitality boss Kate Nicholls said: “We need confirmation of the reopening date without any further delay.

They say they are ready to host visiting guests once again, but there is still no idea when the check-in will begin

Few industries have seen such rapid growth in the West Midlands over the past couple of decades as the hotel and hospitality industries, and few have been as severely affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

While workers in factories, shops, offices and construction sites have gradually started returning to work, the hotel trade remains in lockdown.

Hotels are big business in the UK. According to trade body UK Hospitality, the leisure and tourism sector accounts for five per cent of Britain’s GDP, and 10 per cent of employment.

It is also one that has been worst hit by the lockdown.

With no firm date set for reopening, hotels have been left with little choice but to assume they may be able to open at the start of next month, and put safety measures in place.

Some hotels, such as the Mercure in Telford, have been able to remain open by housing essential workers who need to stay away from home to prevent the spread of the disease.

Others, such as The Prince Rupert in Shrewsbury, have opened their doors to homeless people. But for the majority, it has simply been a case of shutting up shop until the crisis is over.

Scott Bernard, managing director of the Mount Hotel Country Manor hotel in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, says it has been a difficult time for the trade.

“It’s an incredibly tough time for our industry and we have faced an economic quarter with no income,” he says.

The Mount made its first tentative steps to reopening by launching a takeaway meal service, beginning with a traditional roast dinner, followed by afternoon teas which people will be able to collect Monday to Friday.

Preparations are also being made to reopen next month.

“We’re opening on July 4 unless we are told we can’t,” says Mr Bernard, adding that the hotel already has many firm bookings in place.

Even when the hospitality trade is allowed to resume business, concerns have been expressed that many of the measures imposed by the Government will mean there is little chance of the industry picking up where it left off.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, has voiced concerns in the House of Commons that the 14-day quarantine period, imposed on almost everybody arriving in this country from abroad, will have a significant impact on tourism in the region.

His colleague in North Shropshire, Owen Paterson, says it is vital the two-metre social distancing rule is reduced to one metre.

“The whole hospitality industry depends on having good trade in summer, and we really need to get this moving again,” he says.

“I was at a meeting of Shropshire Hospitality a few weeks ago, and they told me that with the two-metre rule in place, they can operate at 30 per cent of normal capacity, but if this is reduced to one metre, they can operate at 70 per cent.”

The pressures are being felt across the industry.

The all-party parliamentary group for hospitality and tourism reports that just 11 per cent of businesses in the sector have been able to operate normally during the lockdown. It adds that international tourist arrivals are likely to be down 59 per cent for the year.

The group’s chairman, Steve Double MP, says: “The UK’s hospitality and tourism sectors have been devastated by the Covid-19 crisis and this report highlights the scale of the damage done to businesses.

“These are two of the most important parts of our economy and our inquiry has highlighted the importance of supporting these vital sectors in both the immediate and long term.” Gordon Fraser, deputy chairman of the Macdonald hotel chain, announced last week 1,800 of the company’s 2,200 workers were at risk of redundancy.

“We had really hoped to avoid this very unwelcome step, but with no realistic prospects of a return to anything like normal trading for the foreseeable future, we were simply left with no choice,” Mr Fraser said.

“The Government’s furlough scheme has helped to a degree but our essential operating costs, insurance and some wages are still having to be paid, meaning our monthly cash outgoings are still running at £2 million while we are forced to remain closed.”

UK Hospitality is calling on the Government to confirm a reopening date for hospitality so businesses can prepare for a return to trading. Chief executive Kate Nicholls says: “We need confirmation of the reopening date for hospitality businesses without any further delay.

“Businesses need time to prepare and the first step in giving them some much-needed clarity is confirmation of when they can open their doors again.”

She says this is particularly important for hotels and tourism, where 60 per cent of bookings are made more than two weeks in advance.

“If the sector is to reopen on July 4, that only gives us two weeks, so time is of the essence.”

Mrs Nicholls says the recent GDP figures, with hospitality and tourism representing a quarter of the total decline, illustrated the importance of the sector.

“The country can ill afford delaying their return to trading,” she says.

“If we want the reopening to be a success, we must have confirmation of the reopening date, alongside Covid secure guidelines for the sector, supported by a commitment from the Government to support tourism and hospitality businesses.”

She backs calls from the all-party parliamentary group to cut tourism VAT and air passenger duty, an extension of the rent moratorium and the creation of an autumn Bank Holiday.

Mr Double says there is no doubt that the industry faces a challenging future, but says it can recover if it gets the right help.

“The path to recovery will be tough,” he says.

He adds: “There is every reason to believe that businesses can bounce back if they have the correct support from Westminster and devolved governments.”

The management of both The Mount Hotel in Wolverhampton and the Mercure in Telford seem hopeful business will recover once the restrictions are eased.

Mercure general manager Michael Kuc believes trade will come back, even if it takes a little while for people to regain confidence.

“It is up to us to reassure people they will be safe here,” he says.

“I think if people cannot travel abroad, the staycation will become popular, and a lot of people will be wanting to visit us.”

We miss the buzz, says boss of Mercure

There are just three cars in the normally packed car park, and two of them are ours. The normally busy reception desk is deserted, with one member of staff behind a glass screen.

Normally there would be more than 100 guests at Telford’s Mercure Hotel, today there are about 20. Usually there would be more than 50 staff keeping operations running, but today there are 10.

Unlike many hotels, the Mercure has remained open by providing accommodation for essential workers, many of them in the NHS, who have had to leave their homes for isolation purposes. But there is no escaping the fact that life has changed hugely for staff at this normally buzzing hotel.

“It does feel very strange,” says general manager Michael Kuc. “Everything we do revolves around our customers and guests, so it is very strange to see an empty building which is normally full of life.”

Mr Kuc, who has worked with the Accor hotel chain for 16 years, says it came as little surprise when the hotel was instructed to close to the general public under Government lockdown guidance on March 23.

"It was very clear from the government rules what would have to shut down, and we were part of that,” he says. We knew it was the right thing to do, the safety of the public and our staff is always the priority.

“We are just glad we were able to remain open to support people who needed us from the local community.”

Mr Kuc says his staff were working towards the possibility of reopening on July 4.

But it will be a very different experience for guests when they do return.

All bars and restaurants will remain shut, guests will be required to either eat in their rooms or off the premises.

It seems unlikely that the conference rooms will be open for a while.

Mr Kuc says: “We have had to change our breakfast from a buffet to grab-and-go. Now, people can order their food the night before, and collect it at an arranged time to either eat in their rooms, or take with them on their way to work.”

Telephones have had to be removed from all rooms, and guests use the WhatsApp messaging service to communicate with reception. When a guest leaves, their electronic room-key card is cleaned and put into storage for three days before being used again.