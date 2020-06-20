Family-run building firm opens Bridgnorth plant

The TG Concrete branch is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group and has created six jobs, now joining the company's other plants across Shropshire, Cheshire, and north and Mid Wales.

The team has opened the doors at its latest plant next door to the TG Builders’ Merchants branch at Chartwell Park off the A458.

General manager Dave Morris said the new facility can produce up to 80 cubic metres of concrete per hour, and the company had invested in six new mixer trucks to serve customers in a wider geographical area.

“We’re very pleased with the new plant as we have been able to design and build it from scratch which means we have been able to create facilities that suit our requirements perfectly," he said.

“We’ve paid special attention to the environmental impact of the site too, making special arrangements to harvest water so that it’s an entirely recycled water plant.”

The Bridgnorth plant offers concrete products to including dry screed, liquid screed, self-compacting concrete, and coloured concrete – all products are produced to comply with British and European standards.

It has four aggregate bins and three 80-tonne storage silos enabling the team to produce various classes of ready-mix concrete. It also has a pan mixer to accommodate collect customers.

TG Group’s new plant is part of an ongoing expansion of the TG Concrete division, which has included the appointment of a new director to the board of the Bridgnorth site.

Tim Hall has spent his entire career in the aggregates industry. He was previously CEO of Breedon South, director of Tarmac Limited’s Western Area, managing director of Tarmac Western Limited and spent 27 years with Nash Rocks. He is also a non-executive director of SigmaRoc.